Rob Kardashian goes berserk

Rob Kardashian isn’t afraid to air out his dirty laundry.

The 30-year-old reality TV star took to Instagram to accuse his ex Blac Chyna of cheating in a series of graphic and expletive-fueled posts. Kardashian also claimed the 29-year-old model is an alcoholic and drug addict, making her an unfit mother for their daughter, 7-month-old Dream.

“You will never see Dream again unless you stop the alcohol and drugs and cocaine and X and E,” he wrote. “When was the last time you realized your daughter [has] been with me instead of that crazy house that you bring men in and out[?] I never been this disrespected in my life by a woman. A woman I just paid 16K rent and Ferrari I just bought and lambo and 400K in jewelry. Damn.”

Kardashian also posted a screenshot of a text that’s allegedly a conversation between himself and “one of the men Chyna [has] been f—–g in the bed that we lay in with our baby under the roof that I pay for.” He also insisted the mystery man asked Kardashian for money or he was going to “expose Chyna.”

“Bro nobody cares about Chyna like that and everyone has had her. Including you and me,” he wrote.

Kardashian then uploaded a photo of the man in question.

“The saddest part is I knew all about this and didn’t say a word or speak on anything because I actually love Chyna genuinely until she sent me a video of her and this man kissing in her bed with my daughter and her son in the house,” he wrote. “Thank God for my daughter, but I will never allow my daughter over to that house that I pay for with all the drugs and alcohol that goes on. I got receipts for days and I’m gonna keep going and I don’t give a f—k.”

Kardashian went on to claim that he paid for Chyna to go under the knife to help her shed the baby weight after Dream was born.

“Everyone wonders how Chyna lost all that weight after the baby and she lies to everyone, but no I’m such [a] great husband that on our anniversary I paid 100K to do this surgery to get all everything fixed as much as they could,” he explained. And then guess what she did after she was all healed when I was by her side the entire time. She left me and my baby which she had out of spite to get back at her other baby daddy. I can’t believe you would disrespect me like this.”

Kardashian added he had no regrets in going public with their feud.

“So I don’t care that this is the mother of my child,” he wrote. “I told Chyna a million times even after seeing and knowing this that I still will support and be there for her, but I can’t take this anymore so yes I’m being petty with this woman… I’m done with this woman thank God for God! Showing me the light!”

Chyna responded to the messages on Snapchat where she alleged Kardashian hit her.

“…but I’m supposed to be quiet because you’re a Kardashian,” she wrote. “The light will come to the light.”

Kardashian and Chyna’s on-and-off relationship first began in January 2016. He proposed in April 2016 and a month later, the couple announced they were expecting a child. The pair welcomed a baby girl in November 2016. Then the two called off their engagement in February 2017.

Reps for Kardashian and Chyna did not immediately respond to Fox News’ requests for comment.