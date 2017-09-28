Rob Kelley, Keith Marshall Provide Heart-Warming Act Of Kindness

His birthday was coming up, and all he wanted was an Xbox One.

As he roamed around Gamestop, upset that his parents wouldn’t be able afford one, Redskins running backs Rob Kelley and Keith Marshall happened to be in the right place at the right time.

They told him they would buy the gaming console for him with his mother’s permission, making him arguably the happiest kid on earth in that moment.

Here’s the entire Facebook post from user Joey Snapp.

“Today I witnessed one of the most amazing acts of kindness I’ve ever witnessed. I was in Gamestop and a child walked in around 11 years old talking about how his birthday was coming up and he’s wanted an Xbox One for a few years, but his parents couldn’t afford it. Another customer overheard this and walked up and asked the child what the issue was. The child explained again that he wanted an Xbox for the last few years for his birthday and his parents couldn’t afford it. These two gentlemen told the kid they wanted to buy him an Xbox for his birthday and to go out and get his mom and make sure it was ok. The kid, in shock, went and told his mother and this mother came into the store wondering who wanted to buy their kid an Xbox. The mom walks in and the one guy says:

“Ma’am, my name is Keith Marshall and this is Rob Kelley and we play for the Washington Redskins and we would love to buy your son an Xbox One for his birthday.”

My jaw hit the floor watching this. So they buy him the Xbox and a game and they take pictures with the child and go on about their day. I didn’t even know what to say. It was such a good moment from 2 guys who I will forever be a fan of from this day on.”

It’s fair to say this kid has a pair of new favorite players.