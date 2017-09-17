Rob Kelley's Pregame Playlist

Before a football game begins, players need to be in the right head space. The best way to achieve that is through music, putting on headphones during pregame warm-ups and finding the best mood for battle.

With that in mind, here’s seven songs that running back Rob Kelley plays to get in the zone.

“I think some of them just get you hyped,” Kelley say. “Some of them draw some type of emotion, get you feeling a certain type of way, why you’re on the field. In my case, I know how hard I worked to get here, so that YFN Lucci song “Patience,” [that helps me] remember where I come from so I can have that type of mindset when I’m paying.”

Meek Mill — Issues

Meek Mill — Wins and Losses

Money Man — How It feel

YoungBoy Never Broke Again — No Smoke

YoungBoy Never Broke Again — Ride On Em

Kodak Black — Transportin’

21 Savage — Bank Account

Playboi Carti — Wokeuplikethis

YFN Lucci — Heartless

YFN Lucci — Patience

You can listen to the clean songs of his playlist below: