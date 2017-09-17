Rob Kelley's Pregame Playlist

Before a football game begins, players need to be in the right head space. The best way to achieve that is through music, putting on headphones during pregame warm-ups and finding the best mood for battle.
With that in mind, here’s seven songs that running back Rob Kelley plays to get in the zone.
“I think some of them just get you hyped,” Kelley say. “Some of them draw some type of emotion, get you feeling a certain type of way, why you’re on the field. In my case, I know how hard I worked to get here, so that YFN Lucci song “Patience,” [that helps me] remember where I come from so I can have that type of mindset when I’m paying.”
Meek Mill — Issues
Meek Mill — Wins and Losses
Money Man — How It feel
YoungBoy Never Broke Again — No Smoke
YoungBoy Never Broke Again — Ride On Em
Kodak Black — Transportin’
21 Savage — Bank Account
Playboi Carti — Wokeuplikethis
YFN Lucci — Heartless
YFN Lucci — Patience
You can listen to the clean songs of his playlist below: