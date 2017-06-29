Rob Lowe claims to have seen Bigfoot while filming new TV show

Rob Lowe claims to have spotted Bigfoot.

The actor told Entertainment Weekly that he came across the mysterious creature while filming his new A&E series “The Lowe Files.”

The docuseries followes Lowe and his sons John Owen and Matthew as they explore the Ozark Mountains, which stretches between Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma, in search of the “wood ape.”

“A wood ape is the local vernacular for a Sasquatch or a Bigfoot,” Lowe explained.

He and his sons went camping and in a scene that is featured in the show’s season finale, Lowe said they encountered a real-live wood ape.

“We had an incredible encounter with what locals call the wood ape, which is in the Ozark Mountains,” he claimed. “I’m fully aware that I sound like a crazy, Hollywood kook right now.”

Lowe said the encounter was terrifying.

“I was lying on the ground thinking I was going to be killed,” he recalled.

Lowe also said he believes in ghosts.

“Nothing is staged, nothing is trick-cut — no B.S. I believe there are probably ghosts out there,” he said.

“The Lowe Files” premieres August 2 on A&E.