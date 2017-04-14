After U.S. forces used “the mother of all bombs” on an ISIS tunnel complex in Afghanistan, some in the media have criticized the military’s decision to deploy its largest non-nuclear weapon.

“Using ‘mother of all bombs’ in Afghanistan to kill 36 militants – at $450,000 each – will not change its reputation as a white elephant,” a Guardian op-ed argued.

Rob O’Neill, the man who killed Usama bin Laden, said those who are questioning the use of the 21,000-pound ordnance are missing the bigger point.

He said it wasn’t just about taking out ISIS militants or disrupting their underground tunnel system, it also delivers a psychological blow to our enemies in the region and around the world.

O’Neill said the strategic effect of the bomb is also important, since the military used to send troops into the cave and tunnel system, which was extremely dangerous.

“I don’t think you can put a dollar amount on somebody’s legs, on an American soldier’s life,” he said, noting that just a week ago a Green Beret was killed in the area.

He added that this might convince some enemy combatants in the area to actually “lay down their weapons.”

“You’re dealing with people [who] only understand force,” he explained.

O’Neill also praised President Trump for giving military commanders the latitude they need to deploy weapons like this, something he didn’t see under the Obama administration.

“I love the fact that a general made this call,” he said. “It was awesome.”

