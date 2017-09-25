Robber shot in Bridgeville home Sunday night

By Tom Sherman -
Delaware State Police are investigating the death of a person who broke into a home in Bridgeville overnight. Shortly Before midnight last night, police received a call reporting a person had been shot in a home in Coverdale. Troopers responded to the 11-thousand block of Iris Field Lane to find an unresponsive male with a gunshot wound to the chest in the kitchen of the home.

After investigation, police learned a man was at home when two people broke in. One robber had a gun, and a struggle occurred over it, in which a single round was discharged, striking the suspect in the upper torso. The second suspect, described as a male wearing all dark clothing and a mask, ran from the scene. Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is investigating the incident, and asking anyone with information to contact Delaware State Police or Delaware Crime Stoppers.

