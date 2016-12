The Delaware State Police are investigating a robbery of a Lincoln area store that occurred early Monday night. The incident happened around 7 p.m. when two men, one holding a handgun, went into King’s Market on Fleatown Road. The two approached two employees and demanded money. They were given the money before running from the store. They are described as black men, wearing all dark clothing and masks. Any information on the pair should be sent to State Police or Crime Stoppers.