Robert Kennedy son pays fine after wild house party

A member of the Kennedy clan left court on Tuesday with a fine to pay, after facing possible criminal charges after a wild party at the family’s home in Hyannis Port, Mass.

Disorderly conduct charges against Matthew “Max” Kennedy, 52, were dropped by the Barnstable District Court, on the condition that he pay a $150 fine and admit responsibility for a noise violation at the party on Aug. 20, the Boston Herald reported.

Max Kennedy is the son of late senator Robert F. Kennedy and his wife Ethel.

Kennedy and his daughter, Caroline, 23, were arrested in August after police were called to the scene of a house party after reportedly receiving several complaints from neighbors about noise and fireworks. Caroline reported told police, “I’m drunk… I know that.”

Details from a police report, reported by the Daily Mail, said one officer had been talking to a woman at the party about the music when Kennedy and his daughter approached them.

Kennedy reportedly responded to police by “screaming incoherently and throwing himself at the wall.”

“When he hit the wall, he grabbed a wall cabinet (filled with glass valuables) and threw it smashing its contents,” the police report said according to the Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, Caroline Kennedy reportedly screamed at officers, “I went to Brown and I’m a teacher, sweetheart,” before sticking out her tongue at them and bursting into tears.

Police wrote in the report that she also “repeatedly” told them “to ‘bleep off’ during booking,” according to the Boston Herald.

The officer noted in the report that Max Kennedy had “noticeably bloodshot and glassy eyes and was sweating profusely,” according to the Daily Mail, despite reportedly blowing a .00 on a breathalizer test.

The two were arrested at the scene, amid reported chants from partygoers saying, “You don’t know who you’re messing with,” and “He was a district attorney,” the Daily Mail reported.

“The actions of both Matthew Kennedy and Caroline Kennedy had incited this crowd into an angry mob,” an officer wrote in the report. “Several cruisers had to respond to the scene.”

The pair was charged with disturbing the peace and violating a town noise ordinance, according to the Daily Mail. They were both released later that night.

Caroline Kennedy’s trial is still pending, WCVB reported.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. defended his brother’s behavior, telling the Cape Cod Times that Max “was sober as a judge” and “hasn’t had a drink or drug in 35 years.”