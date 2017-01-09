Roberto Bautista Agut wins Chennai Open, 5th ATP title

Roberto Bautista Agut cruised through each round of the 2017 Chennai Open. He won a finals match, earning his fifth career ATP singles title.

Roberto Bautista Agut had a strong 2016 ATP World Tour.

He played deep into several major tournaments and played some of his best tennis. His offseason training has paid off as he opens 2017 with a title at the Chennai Open.

Bautista Agut defeated Daniil Medvedev in two sets to earn the title at Chennai. It is his fifth career singles title on the ATP World Tour.

The Spaniard is a fan of the tournament, having started his fifth straight season at Chennai. “I think it’s a great tournament and that’s why it’s my fifth time in a row coming here.”

With a career singles match record of 164-109, Bautista Agut has seen success in a variety of places on the tour as well as in Davis Cup matches. He has reached the fourth round in each of the Grand Slam tournaments at least once. The win at Chennai provides a boost of momentum to the current world No. 14.

A successful string of tournaments could place the Spaniard in the top 10 by midseason. The tennis world will keep a close eye on him as his play has been exceptional as of late. Dropping just two sets throughout the entire tournament, Bautista Agut capped off his week with a 6-3, 6-4 win over 20-year-old Russian Daniil Medvedev.

Medvedev acknowledged the consistency in Bautista Agut’s game throughout their match, citing it as a deciding factor. The young Russian was unable to match the world No. 14’s play.

The Australian Open is just weeks away and Roberto Bautista Agut must be considered a contender. His 2016 tour and the win to kick off 2017 is a sign that the 28-year-old is playing his best tennis.

