Robin Thicke cleared of 'wrongdoing' in child abuse accusations, source says

Robin Thicke has been cleared of wrongdoing in child abuse accusations, a source close to the 39-year-old singer told ET on Friday.

According to the source, Child Protective Services cleared Thicke of the allegations just one day after the “Blurred Lines” singer’s ex-wife, Paula Patton, accused him of “excessive spanking” in a request for full custody of their 6-year-old son, Julian. It will take 20 days, however, to process the paperwork, the source added.

“Robin has had his head down and has been working on new music,” the source revealed to ET. “He was a rock for his entire family when his father [Alan Thicke] died.”

“Anyone who knows Robin knows that Julian is the light of his life,” the source added. “He would never hurt Julian. He’s not a bad guy.”

The California native’s father, Alan Thicke, was honored with a beautiful, heartfelt memorial service that took place at the singer’s ranch in Carpinteria, California (an oceanside city near Santa Barbara), after he died from a heart attack on Dec. 13, 2016.

“At his father’s memorial, Robin and Julian were inseparable,” the source told ET.

DCFS does not comment on cases they’re investigating.

As ET previously reported, Patton requested an emergency hearing on Thursday to ask a judge to restrict Thicke’s access to their son, only allowing him monitored daytime visits. The judge denied her request for an emergency hearing, however, as the court found “there is insufficient showing of great or irreparable harm, immediate danger, or any other statutory basis.”

In her request, Patton alleged that Thicke had been physically abusive toward their son. “Over the past year, I have become concerned about [Robin]’s drinking and drug use, as well as the forms of punishment he is using to discipline Julian,” she wrote in her declaration. “My concerns culminated on January 4, 2017, when Julian’s school called Department of Child Family Services (DCFS) to report what they believed to be credible allegations of abuse from Julian against [Robin].”

In his declaration, Thicke stated, “It is my belief that Paula holds residual anger toward me because I and my family would not permit her or her family to attend the funeral of my father on December 20, 2016.”