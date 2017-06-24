San Francisco socialites and Silicon Valley types celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Summer of Love when Zak Williams — son of Robin Williams — and his wife, Alex, hosted a bash at a Pacific Heights home for tattoo guru Scott Campbell and Clement Kwan’s “luxury cannabis brand” Beboe.

The high-end weed has been dubbed “the Hermès of marijuana.”

A spy said, “It was a beautiful night, bringing together SF socialites, Silicon Valley, cannabis heavyweights and political notables . . . united to support medical marijuana.”

Guests included former San Francisco mayor Willie Brown, Todd and Katie Traina and Yves Béhar. A giddy guest declared it the “cannabis cotillion!”

