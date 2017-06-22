Rockies send stopper Senzatela vs. D-backs (Jun 22, 2017)

DENVER — Nolan Arenado bailed out the Rockies in consecutive games before Wednesday night, when there was no drama in Colorado’s 16-5 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

However, the Rockies have shown a knack for putting losses behind them and racking up wins in bunches this season. They will need a good outing from rookie right-hander Antonio Senzatela, who faces Arizona’s Zack Godley in the rubber match of a key National League West series on Thursday afternoon.

Senzatela (9-2, 4.10 ERA) is tied for second in the major leagues for wins; Los Angeles ace Clayton Kershaw and Kansas City’s Jason Vargas have 10 apiece. Senzatela will try to match that total in his first career start against the Diamondbacks.

Senzatela has been one of the pleasant surprises for the young Colorado staff. He is 2-0 in June despite a 6.61 ERA, thanks to some nice run support from the Rockies’ offense.

Colorado (47-27) and Senzatela have a tough task in taming the red-hot Diamondbacks (45-27). Arizona has won 11 of 13 and would be riding a nine-game winning streak if Arenado had not hit a two-run triple in the eighth inning on Tuesday to give Colorado the win.

The Rockies were dominated Wednesday, but unlike the past few years, it was the exception and not the norm.

“A couple of guys there had a tough night, but we’ll turn the page,” Colorado manager Bud Black said. “We’ve shown that in the past.”

Senzatela has been a good weapon to stop losing streaks. Five of his wins have come after Rockies losses, and that will be the task against the Diamondbacks on Thursday.

Godley (2-1, 2.34 ERA) has been stellar since joining Arizona’s rotation in late April. He hasn’t allowed more than three runs in a start, and Arizona is 6-2 in games he has pitched. He has two career relief appearances against Colorado, both last season, and will make his first start against the NL West rival.

Arizona has shown it is just as resilient as Colorado. A tough loss on Tuesday hovered into Wednesday, but the bats woke up and now the Diamondbacks are looking at a chance to take the last two of the three-game series.

“We’ve got some momentum going into (Thursday),” said second baseman Brandon Drury, who had four hits and a career-high six RBIs on Wednesday. “We’re trying to win every game we play. We’re both hot; hopefully we win the series.”

It might not take another big inning like the 10-run fourth Wednesday, but Arizona knows it has to be ready for a hungry Rockies team looking for payback before hitting the road for nine games against the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants and the Diamondbacks.

“We’re strong. We’re ready to go tomorrow,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Wednesday. “The guys are rested and ready.”

The Thursday game will be played without umpire Andy Fletcher, who left in the middle of the seventh inning Wednesday after taking a pitch off his mask. He was placed in Major League Baseball’s concussion protocol.

