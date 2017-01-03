Roger Federer opens 2017 with a win at Hopman Cup

Roger Federer opened up 2017 with a straight set victory to help Switzerland defeat Great Britain 3-0 in the Hopman Cup.

Roger Federer looked fresh on the court against Dan Evans.

His 6-3 6-4 victory over the 26-year-old Evans helped propel Switzerland past the Great Britain at this year’s Hopman Cup.

Belinda Bencic, Federer’s playing partner, joined him to cruise past Heather Watson and Evans in the mixed doubles portion of the competition.

A strong performance is just what Federer needed. Having cut his 2016 season short due to injury, the tennis world was awaiting his return to the court. The straight set victory shows that the Swiss superstar is ready to have an impact on the 2017 season.

With the Australian Open just weeks away, Federer is hoping for another Grand Slam title. He said that, “It would be nice to win another one, of course I’d even take two, three, four.” The 35-year-old Swiss tennis player has not won a major tournament since the 2012 Wimbledon.

Strong play against the younger Evans is a positive sign for Federer.

The veteran Swiss player will have to contend with the likes of new world No. 1 Andy Murray and Serbian superstar Novak Djokovic over the course of 2017. Both are also in play this week at the Qatar Open. A surging Roger Federer could add to an already fantastic field of players vying for the top position in men’s tennis.

