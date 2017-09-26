Donald Trump ally Roger Stone vowed Tuesday to tell “nothing but the truth” as he strode through the warren of Capitol Hill and into a closed-door interview with the House Intelligence Committee.

Stone, who informally advised President Trump during his 2016 White House bid, has been a focus of congressional probes into whether he or other campaign officials colluded with Russia to help Trump to his improbable victory last year. He denied engaging in any illegal activity in a statement released ahead of his appearance.

“I will tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth,” Stone said as he entered the hearing room in the lower recesses of Capitol Hill.

Stone, a long-time Republican strategist, has argued that “not one shred of evidence” shows he was involved in Russian interference.

And on Monday night, he defended himself in a lengthy statement.

“While some may label me a dirty trickster, the members of this committee could not point to any tactic that is outside the accepted norms of what political strategists and consultants do today,” he said in the statement. “I do not engage in any illegal activities on behalf of my clients or the causes in which I support. There is one `trick’ that is not in my bag and that is treason.”

Stone has also released a series of supporting documents, including direct messages he exchanged with Guccifer 2.0, the unnamed hacker who has taken credit for breaking into Democratic National Committee email servers.

In addition, he has denied advance knowledge of the leak of former Clinton Campaign chairman John Podesta’s emails and says he never colluded with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. He has long denied that he worked with Russian officials to influence the presidential election.

“I recognize that those who believe that there was collusion between the Trump camp and the Russian state, now say Stone, `MUST HAVE’ been involved, but that is not based on one shred of evidence,” Stone wrote. This is nothing more than conjecture, supposition, projection, allegation, and coincidence, none of it proven by evidence or fact,” Stone also says in the statement.

The Senate Intelligence Committee is also looking into the Russian meddling and possible links to Trump’s campaign. Stone has been part of the investigation in large part because he has said he communicated during the presidential campaign with Guccifer 2.0.

Stone is, for the first time, releasing those communications, which he says are “innocuous.”

The direct messages on Twitter, exchanged over a month-long period, show Stone first congratulating Guccifer for being reinstated on Twitter after he was kicked off. They also show him asking that the account retweet a tweet about how the election could be rigged against Trump.

Guccifer writes: “I’m pleased to say that u r great man …. please tell me if I can help u anyhow.”

Stone doesn’t respond again until several weeks later, when Guccifer asks him about an article on a Democratic turnout model. Stone replies “pretty standard.”

On WikiLeaks, Stone said he was kept apprised of Assange’s plans to release the Podesta emails by a journalist he said served as an “intermediary.” He did not name the journalist.

Stone has been outspoken in his own defense and asked for his House appearance to be public. But he said the House panel insisted on holding the session behind closed doors.

His statement is heavy on criticism for California Rep. Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House intelligence panel, who suggested in March that Stone had a direct line to Russian hackers based on his comments predicting the release of former Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta’s emails. “Shame on you, Mr. Schiff,” he writes.

As his statement was released, Stone held court with about five dozen supporters at the Trump Hotel on Monday night, taking photos with the group and offering the Nixon “V” victory sign at one point.

Fox News’ Joseph Weber and The Associated Press contributed to this report.