Roman candle fight torches car driven by 14-year-old boy

A 14-year-old Washington boy stole his mom’s SUV on Tuesday to go get fireworks when his friends had a Roman Candle fight with a window open — and torched the vehicle, investigators said.

“They… came home, parked the car in the driveway. One of the windows was open and during a Roman candle fight, a firework went into the window and lit the car on fire.” King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Cindi West said.

No one was hurt in the fire. The mom is not pressing charges, West said.

Photos showed the burned remains of the SUV, charred from the hood all the way to the back hatch.

It’s illegal to sell fireworks to anyone under 16 in King County and the sheriff’s office is still investigating, Q13 Fox reported.

