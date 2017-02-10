Romania leader charged with false statements can go to trial

A top Romanian court says the Senate speaker can stand trial accused of making false statements to protect people in a real estate case.

The High Court of Cassation and Justice on Friday rejected an appeal filed by Calin Popescu Tariceanu, who argued there were insufficient grounds for his trial.

Last year, prosecutors charged Tariceanu with making false statements under oath and hampering the investigation into a suspected fraudulent land restitution case by denying knowledge of connections between a Romanian prince and a politically connected businessman and others.

Romania has seen massive protests this month against a government decree that would have diluted the anti-corruption fight that has targeted top officials.

The government dropped the decree and will now craft a draft law to be approved by Parliament.