Romania: US soldier critically injured after electric shock

U.S. military officials say an American soldier has been hospitalized in Romania in critical condition after suffering an electric shock while working at a railway station near the Hungarian border.

A U.S. Army statement from Poland sent to The Associated Press said the unnamed soldier was transported to the Arad County Hospital after the accident on Tuesday.

The statement said the soldier would be evacuated to Germany for medical treatment if necessary and the accident is being investigated.

It said that U.S. forces are currently transporting tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and other equipment from Germany to Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary for a series of multinational exercises called Saber Guardian 17.

The joint exercises are scheduled to run July 11-20 and involve about 25,000 allied troops.