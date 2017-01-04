47.7 F
Romania's Parliament to vote on left-leaning government

BUCHAREST, Romania –  Romania’s Parliament is preparing to vote on a new left-leaning Cabinet that includes an economist who had been poised to become the country’s first female and Muslim prime minister.

President Klaus Iohannis declined to nominate Sevil Shhaideh as premier and she has now been nominated as deputy premier before Wednesday’s vote.

There are concerns that the coalition government may seek to slow down Romania’s anti-corruption fight.

The chairman of the Social Democratic Party, Liviu Dragnea, can’t be prime minister because he was convicted of election fraud last year. But he is expected to exercise influence over the future government headed by ally Sorin Grindeanu, a regional politician.

Dragnea says a law that prevents him being premier is unfair and there is speculation that Parliament may seek to change the legislation.

