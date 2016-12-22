Rome mayor bans New Year's fireworks

Rome’s mayor has banned New Year’s fireworks in the city, where many may already feel there’s little to celebrate given a bout of recent problems.

City Hall said Thursday Mayor Virginia Raggi signed an ordinance banning the use of fireworks from Dec. 29 through Jan. 1 within 200 meters (yards) of residential areas, persons or animals. Violators risk fines up to 500 euros ($525).

Romans often celebrate New Year’s by shooting off fireworks from balconies, rooftops or even the middle of residential streets.

With new scandals emerging almost daily in Raggi’s shaky six-month-old administration, Romans have little lately to celebrate. Mass transit is plagued by strikes and breakdown-prone buses. This week financial watchdog authorities said the debt-ridden city’s proposed budget was poorly prepared.