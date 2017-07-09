Ron Capps beats Tommy Johnson Jr. in the Funny Car final at the Route 66 NHRA Nationals in Chicago.

More Motor Videos LE Tonglet Wins Pro Stock Motorcycle Final at Chicago | 2017 NHRA DRAG RACING Ron Capps Wins Funny Car Final at Chicago | 2017 NHRA DRAG RACING Drew Skillman Wins Pro Stock Final at Chicago | 2017 NHRA DRAG RACING Watch Jordan Taylor clip Tommy Milner, send No. 4 Corvette hard into the tire barrier | Canadian Tire 2017 No. 31 Prototype Wins as David Ostella Flips | Canadian Tire 2017 Qualcomm New York City ePrix Preview | 2017 FORMULA E More Motor Videos »