Ronan Farrow posts latest dig at Woody Allen on Instagram

Ronan Farrow is back to blasting his father, Woody Allen, just in time for Father’s Day.
Posting a reminder from OpenTable from Thursday on Instagram, which reads, “Ronan, Father’s Day is 3 days away! Find a reservation,” Farrow replied, “OpenTable, I have a few things to tell you.”
For those at OpenTable — who perhaps only have food on their minds — Ronan criticized Allen in The Hollywood Reporter for “his inappropriate conduct with children” and said he believes his sister Dylan Farrow’s claims of sexual abuse, which Allen has strongly denied.