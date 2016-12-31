Ronda Rousey knocked out by Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 (Photo gallery)

Relive Amanda Nunes epic performance against Ronda Rousey at UFC 207 in Las Vegas

On Friday, December 30, former champion Ronda Rousey looked to reclaim her UFC bantamweight title against reigning champ Amanda Nunes in the main event of UFC 207 in Las Vegas.

Rousey, also a former Strikeforce champion and Olympic bronze medalist, had not been seen inside the Octagon since Holly Holm’s knocked her out with a violent second round head kick at UFC 193 in November 2015. This setback marked Rousey’s first professional defeat after reigning atop the women’s 135-pound division since it was introduced into the UFC in 2013.

So with the entire world tuning in to see if she could reclaim the magic she lost, the tension surround the bout was truly palpable.

Nunes on the other hand entered the contest as the betting underdog. Too bad she didn’t get the message as she starched Rousey with a barrage of strikes just 48-seconds into their fight. It was truly a site to behold as the entire T-Mobile stood in silence as they watch Rousey succumb to Nunes shots.

After this stunning loss by Rousey, one has to wonder if this is the last time we’ll see her fight again or if this was the end of one of the greatest UFC fighters to ever set foot in the octagon.

