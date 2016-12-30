Ronda Rousey matches Conor McGregor for highest disclosed payday in UFC history

LAS VEGAS — Ronda Rousey’s return will earn the former women’s bantamweight champion the biggest disclosed payday of her career.

According to the Nevada State Athletic Commission, Rousey will make a disclosed $3 million for her fight against current champion Amanda Nunes in the main event at UFC 207 on Friday night in Las Vegas.

The news was first reported by Brett Okamoto on Twitter.

Rousey’s $3 million payday for UFC 207 also matches the largest disclosed salary in UFC history, which was originally set by Conor McGregor for his rematch with Nate Diaz at UFC 202 in August where he also earned $3 million.

These figures are only based on financial information released by the state athletic commission and do not include any pay-per-view bonuses or other discretionary bonuses paid to the athletes by the promotion.

The $3 million payday is a massive boost from Rousey’s last disclosed payday where she earned $130,000 for her win over Cat Zingano at UFC 184. Rousey did fight twice after that against Bethe Correia and Holly Holm but those fights took place in Brazil and Australia where financial figures are not released by the commissions.

As for Amanda Nunes, the current women’s bantamweight champion will earn a reported $100,000 as her show purse with another $100,000 for a win bonus.

The full salaries for UFC 207 will be made available after the event by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.