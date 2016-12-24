Ronda Rousey not appearing at any media events ahead of UFC 207

Ronda Rousey will return at UFC 207 but the only statement she’s going to make during fight week will be in the Octagon against Amanda Nunes.

The UFC released the schedule for fight week upcoming in Las Vegas but Rousey and women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes were both absent from any of the appearances ahead of the event on Friday night.

In fact, UFC 207 will not feature any open workouts or a press conference, which are standard fare for the biggest events for the promotion.

Instead, there will be a media day closed to the public on Wednesday where the other main card fighters competing at UFC 207 will appear including bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz and his opponent Cody Garbrandt. Neither Rousey or Nunes are scheduled to appear at the media day on Wednesday.

The only time Rousey will be seen by the public ahead of the fight is at the official weigh-ins on Thursday, which take place at 3 p.m. PT from the T-Mobile Arena.

Rousey has been largely absent from the spotlight since suffering a second round knockout loss to Holly Holm last November.

Rousey has made appearances on a couple of talk shows in recent weeks including interviews with Ellen DeGeneres and Conan O’Brien, but otherwise hasn’t spoken to any dedicated sports media at all.

Nunes criticized Rousey for not participating in any pre-fight media, which is typically required for any fighters appearing on a UFC card.

“This is MMA, people are going to talk good about you, people are going to talk bad about you. You have to be ready for it,” Nunes said when speaking to FOX Sports this week.

“You guys (the media), you’re part of our lives, part of our careers. We have to talk and speak to the media because this is part of our job. She’s being so dramatic and weird about that. She knows this is normal.”

This will be the first time in recent history where neither main event fighter will participate in any pre-fight events outside of weigh-ins.

It appears Rousey will remain largely a ghost during fight week until she finally steps back into the Octagon as she attempts to win back the women’s bantamweight title that she defended six times before falling to Holm last year.