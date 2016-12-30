Ronda Rousey shows off body transformation ahead of UFC fight

We haven’t heard much from Ronda Rousey leading up to UFC 207, but if the new photos of her in a UFC fight kit are any indication, the former champion has been working extremely hard on her physique.

Rousey, who has been largely absent from the public eye since her loss to Holly Holm last December, took to Instagram to point how just how fit she is headed into her comeback fight.

The photo on the left is “Rowdy” from her February 2015 fight against Cat Zingano at UFC 184. Rousey won that fight in just 14 seconds to defend her belt for the fifth time. The photo on the right was taken within the last few days. The differences are notable, and it ain’t the lighting.

Picture on the left taken 5 days prior to #RouseyVsZingano Picture on right take 5 days prior to #RouseyVsNunes #FearTheReturn #FridayDec30 Pics by @jeffbottari A photo posted by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on Dec 28, 2016 at 12:42pm PST

Rousey looks to reclaim her belt at UFC 207 and some have questioned her psyche entering this bout. But just one look at the former champ should let you know she’s ready to go Friday night.

This article originally appeared on Fox Sports.