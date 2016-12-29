Ronda Rousey storms off stage at UFC 207 official weigh-ins (Video)

Former UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey continued her media blackout during UFC 207 fight week at the official weigh-ins

Former UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey is taking UFC 207 by storm. Literally.

Moments after she stepped on the scale the official weigh-ins ahead title fight against reigning champion Amanda Nunes, the woman known as ‘Rowdy’ immediately stormed off the stage. It was a surreal moment as the UFC PR staff and media in attendance called out her name to lure her back onto the scale for a quick photo op.

But Rousey wasn’t having any of it as she made her way back behind the curtain without even giving anyone else a second glance.

[embedded content]

The former champion has imposed a media blackout in the weeks leading up to her highly anticipated return. While she has made appearance on the mainstream media shows such as Ellen and Conan, the former champion has refused to partake in any media obligations with MMA media.

Rousey (12-1), also a former Strikeforce champion and Olympic bronze medalist, has not been seen inside the Octagon since Holly Holm’s knocked her out at UFC 193 in November 2015.

Since that fateful November night, Rousey has essentially disappeared from the public eye. She will now look to recapture her belt against Nunes in the main event n Friday night at the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas.

Here is how the entire fight card is shaping up:

(c) Amanda Nunes (13-4) vs. Ronda Rousey (12-1) – for UFC women’s bantamweight title

(c) Dominick Cruz (22-1) vs. Cody Garbrandt (10-0) – for UFC bantamweight title

TJ Dillashaw (13-3) vs. John Lineker (29-7)

Johny Hendricks (17-5) vs. Neil Magny (18-5)

Dong Hyun Kim (21-3-1) vs. Tarec Saffiedine (16-5)

Mike Pyle (27-12-1) vs. Alex Garcia (13-3)

Louis Smolka (11-2) vs. Ray Borg (9-2)

Alex Oliveira (16-3-1) vs. Tim Means (26-7-1)

Antonio Carlos Junior (6-2) vs. Marvin Vettori (11-2)

Brandon Thatch (11-4) vs. Sabah Homasi (11-6)

Jéssica Andrade (15-5) vs. Angela Hill (6-2)

