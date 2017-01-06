Before Dylann Roof was arrested for killing nine black church members in South Carolina, he scribbled a note to his mother, apologizing for all the repercussions his actions would cause. Weeks later, in a jailhouse journal, he wrote that he had no regrets.

The evidence, along with his manifesto, hundreds of photos and a confession to the FBI, draw a portrait of a young white man consumed by racial hatred who carefully planned the killings, picking out meek, innocent black people who likely wouldn’t fight back.

Jurors who convicted Roof of hate crimes and other charges will decide whether he should be executed or face life in prison.