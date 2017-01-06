32.4 F
Roof cold to victims, but apologized to his parents – VIDEO: Roof tells jury &#039;nothing wrong with me&#039;

FILE – In this June 18, 2015 file photo, Charleston, S.C., shooting suspect Dylann Storm Roof is escorted from the Cleveland County Courthouse in Shelby, N.C. The sentencing phase of Roof’s federal trial begins Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2016, in Charleston. He could face the death penalty or life in prison. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)  (The Associated Press)

COLUMBIA, S.C. –  Before Dylann Roof was arrested for killing nine black church members in South Carolina, he scribbled a note to his mother, apologizing for all the repercussions his actions would cause. Weeks later, in a jailhouse journal, he wrote that he had no regrets.

The evidence, along with his manifesto, hundreds of photos and a confession to the FBI, draw a portrait of a young white man consumed by racial hatred who carefully planned the killings, picking out meek, innocent black people who likely wouldn’t fight back.

Jurors who convicted Roof of hate crimes and other charges will decide whether he should be executed or face life in prison.

