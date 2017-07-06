Rookie Jake Faria says he takes each pitch one by one

By news@wgmd.com -
8

Tampa Bay Rays’ Jake Faria reacts to Thursday night’s win over the Boston Red Sox.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos

HIGHLIGHT: Wilson Ramos smacks 2-run home run

HIGHLIGHT: Wilson Ramos smacks 2-run home run

Just now

Rookie Jake Faria says he takes each pitch one by one

Rookie Jake Faria says he takes each pitch one by one

Just now

Peter Bourjos says he hopes the Rays can keep the momentum going

Peter Bourjos says he hopes the Rays can keep the momentum going

Just now

Wilson Ramos: 'We have to keep playing like that'

Wilson Ramos: ‘We have to keep playing like that’

15 mins ago

Logan Morrison: 'I'd put our team against anyone's team'

Logan Morrison: ‘I’d put our team against anyone’s team’

15 mins ago

Tom Koehler: This wasn't a great start, but there were positives

Tom Koehler: This wasn’t a great start, but there were positives

5 hours ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos»

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR