Roomba Maker IRobot Shares Fall 9% After Earnings

iRobot Corp. shares fell late Wednesday despite an earnings and sales beat for the maker of Roomba, the robotic vacuum cleaner. iRobot said it earned $13.7 million, or 49 cents a share, in the fourth quarter, compared with $19.3 million, or 65 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Sales reached $212.5 million, compared with $206.4 million a year ago. Analysts polled by FactSet expected iRobot to report earnings of 41 cents a share on sales of $206 million. The company said it was expecting revenue of $770 million to $785 million this year. Shares ended the regular trading session down 1.1%.

Continue Reading Below

Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.