Rooney levels with Sir Bobby Charlton as all-time club record | 2016-17 FA Cup Highlights

Wayne Rooney levels with Sir Bobby Charlton as Manchester United all-time top goalscorer.
More Soccer Videos
West Ham vs. Manchester City | 2016-17 FA Cup Highlights
15 hours ago
Sergio Aguero makes it 4-0 vs. West Ham | 2016-17 FA Cup Highlights
16 hours ago
Nordtveit own goal gives Man City 2-0 lead against West Ham | 2016-17 FA Cup Highlights
16 hours ago
Silva makes it 3-0 against West Ham | 2016-17 FA Cup Highlights
16 hours ago
Messi and Suarez visit children hospital
2 days ago
Have Manchester United finally found their stride?
3 days ago