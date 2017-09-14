CHICAGO — Mets shortstop Amed Rosario and catcher Travis d’Arnaud both left Thursday’s game against the Cubs in the fifth inning due to injuries. Rosario departed with a tight right hip flexor after running gingerly out of the batter’s box on a routine groundout, while d’Arnaud suffered a twisted right knee, according to the team.
Rosario, 21, finished 1-for-3 to lift his season average to .274 in 36 games, with four home runs, three triples, two doubles and six stolen bases. Jose Reyes shifted from second base to shortstop in his absence, with Gavin Cecchini entering at second.
The top-ranked prospect in all of baseball according to MLBPipeline.com, Rosario missed six games earlier this month due to a bruised right index finger.
d’Arnaud has responded well since he began losing a portion of his playing time to Kevin Plawecki late last month. He homered in the third inning Thursday, giving him two blasts in his last five games and seven RBIs in his last seven. The Mets recently called up a third catcher, No. 11 prospect Tomas Nido, to give them insurance at the position.
