CHICAGO — Mets shortstop Amed Rosario and catcher Travis d’Arnaud both left Thursday’s game against the Cubs in the fifth inning due to injuries. Rosario departed with a tight right hip flexor after running gingerly out of the batter’s box on a routine groundout, while d’Arnaud suffered a twisted right knee, according to the team.

Rosario, 21, finished 1-for-3 to lift his season average to .274 in 36 games, with four home runs, three triples, two doubles and six stolen bases. Jose Reyes shifted from second base to shortstop in his absence, with Gavin Cecchini entering at second.