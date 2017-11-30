• Hot Stove Tracker

“Of course it would be important if he was around,” Rosario said Wednesday after participating in a Target shopping spree for underprivileged children in Elmhurst, Queens. “It’s not just for me, but I think for the whole team. He’s just a guy that brings a lot of energy.”

Mets host Holiday Shopping Spree

Rosario, Smith attend Mets Holiday Shopping Spree

Amed Rosario and Dominic Smith attend the Mets Holiday Shopping Spree for local children before the holidays

As a Dominican shortstop, Rosario grew up idolizing Reyes. The two first met extensively when Rosario was at Double-A Binghamton last season, and Reyes spent time there working back into game shape during a suspension.

This spring, Reyes and Rosario logged significant hours together in Port St. Lucie, Fla. They became inseparable following Rosario’s Aug. 1 promotion to the big leagues.

But now that the Mets consider Rosario their everyday shortstop, they have less need for Reyes, a former batting champion who hit .246 with 15 homers and 24 steals in his age-34 season. The Mets already employ several players capable of backing up shortstop, including Asdrubal Cabrera and Matt Reynolds.

Still, Reyes has been insistent for months that he wants to end his career with the Mets, going as far as to intimate he would take less money to stay in New York. Mets officials have likewise acknowledged that a reunion is possible. Now entering his age-35 season, Reyes would not be an expensive line item on New York’s budget. He lives most of the year on Long Island.

He also has an important ally in Rosario, who called Reyes’ energy “just so important” to the Mets.

While general manager Sandy Alderson and lieutenants debate that move, Rosario is busying himself trying to improve upon the skill set that saw him hit .248 with four home runs and seven steals as a 21-year-old rookie. In particular, Rosario hopes to shrink his strike zone after walking just three times in his first 170 big league plate appearances.

“Just making the adjustments,” Rosario said, “that’s probably the biggest thing coming to the big leagues.”