Rosario misses 2nd game with gastroenteritis

MIAMI — The Mets instructed shortstop Amed Rosario to stay clear of Marlins Park on Tuesday, at least for pregame activities. A late scratch from Monday’s lineup, Rosario spent that night at the University of Miami Hospital, where doctors treated him for gastroenteritis. He did not sleep at the hospital, but spent all of Tuesday holed up at the team hotel.

“He’s been instructed to rest up as best he can,” manager Terry Collins said. “I would say it’s more than the stomach flu. When you are as violently sick as he was yesterday, it’s more than the flu.”