Rosario, Nido to rep Mets at Futures Game

The 2017 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game takes place on Sunday, July 9, at 4 p.m. ET at Marlins Park in Miami and can be viewed live on MLB Network and MLB.com.

In terms of tools, few around baseball are better-equipped than Rosario, who projects to be a star both offensively and defensively. Though Rosario is in the midst of his worst stretch of the season — batting .171 over his last 10 games at Las Vegas — he is still batting .315 with a .356 on-base percentage, a .468 slugging mark, seven home runs and 13 stolen bases in 76 games. Rosario ranks third on MLBPipeline.com’s Top 100 Prospects in all of baseball, behind only Yoan Moncada and Gleyber Torres.

“He’s got great poise, plays with energy, tremendous hands, he’s got arm strength,” Mets manager Terry Collins said of Rosario in Spring Training. “He’s got big power. He’s got a chance to be really, really good.”

Nido, the Mets’ ninth-ranked prospect, is a roster replacement for Victor Caratini, whom the Cubs called up to the big leagues earlier this week. In 54 games for Double-A Binghamton, Nido is batting .254 with five home runs and a .686 OPS. His breakout occurred last summer, when he hit .320 for Class A Advanced St. Lucie, halving his strikeout rate.

Top Prospects: Nido, NYM

Top Prospects: Tomas Nido, C, Mets

2017 MLB.com Top Prospects: Tomas Nido appears ready for the upper levels of the Mets system after improving on defense and at the palte

Rosario appeared in last year’s Futures Game in San Diego alongside first baseman Dominic Smith, now his Las Vegas teammate. Other recent Mets participants include Michael Conforto, Brandon Nimmo and Noah Syndergaard, all of them now with the big league club.