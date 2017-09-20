Rosario recovering; aiming to return Friday

“We’re hoping,” manager Terry Collins said. “He’s got to get some food in him. He hasn’t eaten very much. When we feel that his strength and stamina is back, we’ll get him in there.”

Worth noting

• The Mets will look to give closer Jeurys Familia at least one save opportunity before the end of the season, though he is unlikely to become the team’s full-time closer down the stretch because he has not proven capable of pitching on back-to-back days. Regardless of what happens in September, the Mets still consider Familia, who missed more than three months recovering from shoulder surgery this summer, their closer heading into 2018.

• The Mets will reevaluate Noah Syndergaard at Citi Field on Friday, four days after the right-hander threw a 39-pitch simulated game in Miami. If Syndergaard reports no abnormal soreness, he could appear in a game shortly thereafter. The Mets hope to give Syndergaard one or two abbreviated starts down the stretch, in what would be his first action since tearing his right lat on April 30.