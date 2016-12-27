Rose Bowl Photo Gallery: USC and Penn State Visit Disneyland

Rose Bowl festivities kicked off on Tuesday afternoon with the official welcome press event at Disney’s California Adventure.
Before there can be a Beef Bowl or an actual football game, the Rose Bowl participants –USC and Penn State– needed to meet for a trip to Disneyland.
The full teams from both schools got to spend the afternoon at Disney’s California Adventure in Anaheim, the site of the official welcome press conference and media junket.
Here’s how it looked on the ground, next to the iconic Flo’s Cafe in Carsland…
Flo’s Cafe at Disneyland’s California Adventure during Rose Bowl week. (Alicia de Artola/Reign of Troy)
USC’s troupe at California Adventure included Banner, Sam Darnold, Adoree’ Jackson, JuJu Smith-Schuster and head coach Clay Helton.
USC football players at Disneyland’s California Adventure during Rose Bowl week. (Alicia de Artola/Reign of Troy)
Penn State’s group of players included linebacker Koa Farmer, receiver Chris Godwin, defensive end Garrett Sickels, center Brian Gaia and head coach James Franklin.
Penn State football players at Disneyland’s California Adventure during Rose Bowl week. (Alicia de Artola/Reign of Troy)
The 99th Tournament of Roses Queen, Victoria Castellanos, was on hand for the event.
Tournament of Roses queen Victoria Castellanos at Disneyland’s California Adventure during Rose Bowl week. (Alicia de Artola/Reign of Troy)
Lightning McQueen and Mater made an appearance, welcoming the Trojans and Nittany Lions to Carsland.
Cars cast members at Disneyland’s California Adventure during Rose Bowl week. (Alicia de Artola/Reign of Troy)
Cars cast members at Disneyland’s California Adventure during Rose Bowl week. (Alicia de Artola/Reign of Troy)
The players visited Luigi’s Rollickin’ Roasters in Carsland, where USC’s Zach Banner made the car look rather small.
USC’s Zach Banner at Disneyland’s California Adventure during Rose Bowl week. (Alicia de Artola/Reign of Troy)
As a true offensive lineman, Banner made sure to protect Darnold for a drive around Carsland.
USC football players Sam Darnold and Zach Banner at Disneyland’s California Adventure during Rose Bowl week. (Alicia de Artola/Reign of Troy)
And right on cue, Darnold was having an absolute blast.
USC’s Sam Darnold at Disneyland’s California Adventure during Rose Bowl week. (Alicia de Artola/Reign of Troy)
JuJu Smith-Schuster made sure to film the ride at Luigi’s for Snapchat.
USC’s JuJu Smith-Schuster at Disneyland’s California Adventure during Rose Bowl week. (Alicia de Artola/Reign of Troy)
He and Jackson were having way too much fun.
USC’s JuJu Smith-Schuster and Adoree’ Jackson at Disneyland’s California Adventure during Rose Bowl week. (Alicia de Artola/Reign of Troy)
USC football’s Adoree’ Jackson and JuJu Smith-Schuster at Disneyland’s California Adventure during Rose Bowl week. (Alicia de Artola/Reign of Troy)
USC’s Adoree’ Jackson at Disneyland’s California Adventure during Rose Bowl week. (Alicia de Artola/Reign of Troy)
Head coach Clay Helton took some time to throw up a Fight On before the ride.
USC football coach Clay Helton at Disneyland’s California Adventure during Rose Bowl week. (Alicia de Artola/Reign of Troy)
Afterwards, Darnold and the rest of the Trojans and Nittany Lions were featured in a media junket.
USC’s Sam Darnold at Disneyland’s California Adventure during Rose Bowl week. (Alicia de Artola/Reign of Troy)
USC football’s Adoree’ Jackson at Disneyland’s California Adventure during Rose Bowl week. (Alicia de Artola/Reign of Troy)
USC football coach Clay Helton at Disneyland’s California Adventure during Rose Bowl week. (Alicia de Artola/Reign of Troy)
USC football’s Adoree’ Jackson at Disneyland’s California Adventure during Rose Bowl week. (Alicia de Artola/Reign of Troy)
USC football coach Clay Helton at Disneyland’s California Adventure during Rose Bowl week. (Alicia de Artola/Reign of Troy)
Penn State’s Garrett Sickels at Disneyland’s California Adventure during Rose Bowl week. (Alicia de Artola/Reign of Troy)
All told, Banner had a good time on Tuesday, rocking some Minnie Mouse ears.
USC’s Zach Banner at Disneyland’s California Adventure during Rose Bowl week. (Alicia de Artola/Reign of Troy)
More from Reign of Troy
This article originally appeared on