Rose Bowl Tecmo Bowl Highlights of USC vs. Penn State Are Must Watch (Video)

Highlights of the 2017 Rose Bowl between USC and Penn State only get better when put in Tecmo Bowl form. Here’s the must-watch video.

USC’s victory over Penn State in the 2017 Rose Bowl will go down as one of the all-time great games in the history of the Granddaddy Of Them All, if not college football as a whole.

So it’s no surprise that some truly exceptional highlight packages have spawned since the game finished a week ago.

The best of those came from USC Athletics themselves, with a “Sights and Sounds” package sure to bring chills to Trojan fans everywhere.

Topping that video feels like a tough ask, but a challenger has emerged courtesy of @KyleMcVideo, a youtuber whose specialty is making arcade-style Tecmo Bowl highlight videos.

[embedded content]

With the ESPN broadcast team narrating, Tecmo Bowl versions of Sam Darnold and Trace McSorley sling passes to their receivers while avoiding oncoming pass rushers.

Iman Marshall’s deflection lands safely in the arms of Penn State’s Chris Godwin as the Nittany Lions race to take the lead.

USC’s bizarre formation results in a completed two-point conversion to Taylor McNamara.

Leon McQuay III goes up high for his interception and returns it to within field goal range.

And after each score, the iconic score graphic runs.

The only thing missing? Matt Boermeester’s dab after he hit the game-winning 46-yard field goal.

Still, if you’re looking for new and exciting ways to relive USC’s epic win in Pasadena, that’s not a bad way to spend five minutes of your life.

And if you’re looking to ruin your day, there’s also a Tecmo Bowl version of the 2006 Rose Bowl to watch.

