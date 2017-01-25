Roseman: Difference Maker Wanted In Round 1

MOBILE, Ala – The objective, said Eagles executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman at Senior Bowl practices on Wednesday, is to add impact with the first-round draft pick the team has in April, either No. 14 or No. 15 (to be decided by a coin flip at the Scouting Combine).

What does that mean, exactly? It means that Roseman isn’t necessarily going to be in the mood to wheel and deal back in the first round.

“When we look back and look at our drafts, specifically looking at where we were in the 20’s, we’ve had some good success 20 and higher, I think there is a line where you don’t get a difference-maker. This is your opportunity, in the first round of the draft, to find a difference-making player,” Roseman said. “That’s our first priority, is bringing a difference-maker to the Philadelphia Eagles. By trading back and getting extra picks, but not having someone who can affect the game, you’re watching these (conference) championship games and there are difference-makers making big plays. We’ve got to make sure that we come out of that, if there is an opportunity to get that, and get an extra pick, that would be great.”

The Eagles certainly gained some impact from last year’s draft, starting at the very top of the first round. Two trades enabled the Eagles to move to No. 2 of the first round, and they selected North Dakota State’s Carson Wentz with that pick. The Eagles really dug deep on Wentz throughout the offseason a year ago, starting right here in Mobile.

“The first thing was the physical ability and just seeing the ball come out of his hand,” Roseman said. “The size and the athleticism and then the leadership. He had juice with his teammates inside and outside the huddle. We talked with people on the field and got their insight on him.

“We met with him in the hotel and he had a photographic memory and was able to talk about his offense in a way that was unique. He had a presence about him. The interesting part of it was we left the interview and he reminded of us Brent Celek (Eagles tight end), kind of the Midwestern roots and the tough-guy persona. It was kind of interesting as we all got out here and said, ‘You know who this guy reminds me of?’ That’s a huge compliment.”

In 2014, the Eagles traded back in the first round (No. 22 overall) and with the 26th pick selected defensive end Marcus Smith , who has yet to make an impact in his three seasons. Smith is improving, but he has yet to become a starting player.

It was, Roseman says years later, a lesson learned.

“The 2014 draft, where we did have a line drawn (as to how many potential impact players were in the draft) kind of there, one of the lessons I learned from that year was, you’re not trying to win the draft,” Roseman said. “You’re just trying to get good players who fit the Philadelphia Eagles.”

Roseman pointed to a couple of positions as areas of strength in the draft, specifically wide receiver, running back, tight end and defensive back.

Some of the other notable conversation from Roseman and Joe Douglas, the team’s vice president of personnel from Ladd-Peeples Stadium …