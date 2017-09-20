Rosie O’Donnell claimed her estranged adoptive daughter Chelsea Alliegro is capitalizing on the suicide of her ex-wife Michelle Rounds. Alliegro is O’Donnell’s adopted daughter with ex-wife Kelli Carpenter.

The former “View” co-hosts blasted Alliegro for an interview earlier this week announcing Alliegro’s pregnancy and saying she does not want O’Donnell involved in her life.

In a series of posts on Wednesday via Twitter, O’Donnell made various accusations against the 20-year-old.

One tweet read, “we have been here before Chelsea u wanna go a few rounds in public seems so. Michelle’s death = money 4 Chelsea.”

The comic shared a video of her other daughter playing with a dog with Alliegro sat on a chair with the caption, “A dog u gave away ur sister on ur birthday last year same same same chilly my plaid U want no part of me Stop doing interviews kid.”

Another message shows a video of Alliegro playing with three dogs. O’Donnell wrote, “April 2015 – u get a new therapy dog – Chelsea – hashtag – this is ur life.”

A collage of photos with O’Donnell and Alliegro have the caption, “loving people doesn’t save them – sometimes love has no say,” with a link to a YouTube video for the film, “Mommy.”

On September 19, the “League of their Own” actress shared a photo of her daughter with a laptop writing, “did u hate me this day? last year – at the apple store – was this b4 nick was arrested for beating u up? same same.”

Alliegro ran away from home when she was 17-years-old, and then met husband Nick in 2017 marrying him three months later without telling O’Donnell.