After declaring she’d like to play President Donald Trump’s adviser on the late night TV show, Rosie O’Donnell changed her Twitter profile picture to make herself look like him.

The 54-year-old comedienne’s offer to play the chief strategist came after actress Melissa McCarthy’s portrayal of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on “SNL” last weekend.

O’Donnell’s new profile photo appears to be a digitally altered picture of Bannon featuring her face replacing his.

O’Donnell and Trump have publicly feuded in the past, with Trump making comments concerning her looks and weight. Currently, O’Donnell has made it clear on social media that she’s ready to parody Bannon for a future episode of the NBC sketch series.

“Available — if called I will serve,” the actress tweeted in response to a fan who suggested she play Bannon.

“Alec [Baldwin] has Trump. Melissa has Spice. I would need a few days to prepare. So if called — I will be ready,” she replied to another.

Trump, Bannon, nor NBC have responded to O’Donell’s recent Twitter transformation.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.