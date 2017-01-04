Rosie, Trump can't stop

Going back over 10 years, President-elect Donald Trump and comedian Rosie O’Donnell have been at each other’s throats –and it doesn’t appear to be ending any time soon.

O’Donnell recently launched an attack on Trump for the new year accusing him of being “mentally unstable” and challenging America to “stop him.”

DONALD TRUMP IS MENTALLY UNSTABLE – https://t.co/6AvhoPq1du LESS THAN 3 WEEKS TO STOP HIM AMERICA — ROSIE (@Rosie) January 1, 2017

This is only the latest in a long era of mudslinging between the two.