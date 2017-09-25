Rounds of storms to threaten flooding across Texas this week

Heavy thunderstorms will cluster around western and central Texas this week, threatening to trigger flooding and travel disruptions.

Tropical moisture will interact with a stalled system from far southwestern Oklahoma into southwestern Texas, according to AccuWeather Storm Warning Meteorologist Brian Koochel.

Moisture from Tropical Storm Pilar in southwestern Mexico will get drawn northward and give rainfall a boost this week.

The bulls-eye of heaviest downpours will likely set up over an area from Del Rio to Midland, Childress and Abilene, Texas.

“Rainfall rates will approach 3 inches per hour at times,” Koochel said, adding that widespread flooding is possible in some communities.

“The heaviest rain will fall across parts of West Texas, where over 10 inches of rain is possible through Friday,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said.

Motorists with short- and long-distance travel plans on stretches of interstates 10 and 20 should prepare for times of slower travel, reduced visibility and ponding of water on the roadway for multiple days this week.

If you encounter a roadway covered with water, immediately turn around and find an alternate route.

“Disruptions to logistical operations are expected, with road closures, railroad washouts, major river flooding and damage to businesses and homes all possible,” Koochel said.

Most locations along and east of Interstate 35 will be spared from the most intense thunderstorms, including San Antonio, Dallas and Houston.

Soaking rain will extend as far north as the central Plains for at least the first half of the week before drier air takes over.

It may take until the end of the week and the coming weekend for this wave of drier air to overtake Texas and put an end to the stormy pattern.

