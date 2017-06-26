Rowling reveals Potter secret

Did you know there are two Harry Potters?

J.K. Rowling revealed new information about the beloved Potter family in a new post shared on Pottermore this week.

RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Emma Watson Says ‘Harry Potter’ Cast Has an Active Group Text Chain!

In a new story titled “The Potter Family,” the 51-year-old author reveals that Harry Potter’s great-grandfather’s name was Henry, but was called Harry by his close friends.

“Henry Potter (Harry to his intimates) was a direct descendant of Hardwin and Iolanthe, and served on the Wizengamot from 1913 – 1921,” reads the post. “Henry caused a minor stir when he publicly condemned then Minister for Magic, Archer Evermonde, who had forbidden the magical community to help Muggles waging the First World War. His outspokenness on the behalf of the Muggle community was also a strong contributing factor in the family’s exclusion from the ‘Sacred Twenty-Eight.”

The Scared Twenty-Eight were families in the 1930’s who were considered pure-blood, which the Potters are not.

RELATED: J.K. Rowling Urges Fans Not to Buy an Extremely Rare Stolen ‘Harry Potter’ Prequel Story She Wrote

The elder Harry was father to Fleamont Potter, who had James Potter, Harry’s dad. According to Rowling, Fleamont and his wife, Euphemia, “lived long enough to see James marry a Muggle-born girl called Lily Evans, but not to meet their grandson, Harry.”