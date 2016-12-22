Roy McGrath Named Director Of MES

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced Wednesday the appointment of Deputy Chief of Staff Roy McGrath as Director of Maryland Environmental Service. MES is a non-profit public corporation that provides services to government and private sector clients, including waste and wastewater treatment and recycling. McGrath will serve as the chief executive officer and chairman or a nine member Board of Directors. He takes over for John O’Neil, who had been serving as Acting Director since the retirement of Jim Harkins in March.