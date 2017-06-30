Royals catcher Sanchez banned 80 games for positive test

NEW YORK (AP) Kansas City Royals catcher Mark Sanchez has been suspended for 80 games under baseball’s minor league drug program following a positive test

Sanchez tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone, the commissioner’s office said Friday.

The 22-year-old, a 35th-round draft pick last year, was hitting .206 with two RBIs in 11 games this season for Lexington of the Class A South Atlantic League.

There have been 45 suspensions this year under the minor league drug program and two under the big league program: Pittsburgh All-Star outfielder Starling Marte and Philadelphia pitcher Elniery Garcia.

