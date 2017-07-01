Royals DFA Maness to open 40-man spot for Farrell

With starting pitcher Luke Farrell making his major league debut in the first game of the Kansas City Royals’ doubleheader with the Minnesota Twins on Saturday, the Royals needed to clear a spot on the 40-man roster to accommodate the rookie right-hander. They did so by designating right-handed reliever Seth Maness for assignment.

Maness was signed as a minor-league free agent over the winter after spending his first four MLB seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals. He made eight appearances for the Royals earlier this season, posting a 3.72 ERA with four strikeouts and two walks over 9 2/3 innings. In 10 appearances for the Storm Chasers, he had a 9.77 ERA with eight strikeouts and three walks in 15 2/3 frames.