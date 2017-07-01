Royals place Strahm on DL, recall Almonte from Omaha

With left-hander Matt Strahm having suffered an injury and exited in the fourth inning of the Kansas City Royals’ Saturday afternoon win over the Minnesota Twins, the team is calling in reinforcements for the nightcap of their doubleheader with Minnesota.

The Royals announced shortly after Game 1 that Strahm was being placed on the 10-day disabled list with left knee inflammation. To take Strahm’s place on the roster, the Royals recalled right-handed pitcher Miguel Almonte, who has already had two previous stints in the majors this season, from Triple-A Omaha. Almonte has made one relief appearance for the Royals this year, allowing three runs on four hits in Cleveland on May 28. He’s 1-0 with a 1.42 ERA in 11 combined appearances, including seven starts, between Omaha and Double-A Northwest Arkansas this season.