Royals send Junis down, call Skoglund up

The Royals sent a pair of rookie pitchers in opposite directions Friday, promoting Eric Skoglund from Omaha and optioning Jake Junis to their Triple-A affiliate.

Both players have had their ups and downs since trying to fill rotation spots vacated by injured starters Danny Duffy and Nate Karns.

Junis was rocked in his last start, on Thursday in Detroit. He allowed six runs on seven hits and three walks over six innings of a 7-3 loss to the Tigers. He is 2-2 with a 5.66 ERA overall in eight games (six starts) for the Royals this season. The right-hander has been called up from Omaha and sent back four times in 2017.

This will be Skoglund’s second stint with the big-league club this season. The left-hander is 1-1 with a 5.59 ERA in three appearances (all starts) for the Royals.