Royals sign 14th overall pick Nick Pratto

The Royals have agreed to a deal with the team’s first-round pick, first baseman Nick Pratto.

Pratto, the 14th overall selection from the 2017 MLB First-Year Player Draft, batted .318 with seven homers and 19 RBI during his senior season at Huntington Beach (Calif.) High School.

The 18-year-old, 6-foot-1, 195-pound Pratto was called the “Best High School Hitter” in this year’s draft by Baseball America.

Pratto was one of 12 high school players drafted in the first round of this year’s draft. He is the third high school first baseman selected in the first 15 picks since 2009.