Royals sign former Brewers closer Neftalí Feliz, DFA Chris Young

The Royals added some depth to their bullpen on Friday by signing former Brewers closer Neftalí Feliz.

Feliz has long been a reliable reliever for several MLB teams but struggled this year with the Brewers. The right-hander posted a 1-5 record with eight saves and a 6.00 ERA in 29 appearances, eventually being removed from the closer’s role. Feliz was released by the Brewers on Monday.

In a corresponding move, the Royals designated Chris Young for assignment. Young has been a sturdy starter and reliever for the Royals since his signing in 2015. However, Young struggled this season to the tune of a 7.50 ERA in 14 outings.

Feliz will wear no. 43 for the Royals and is expected to be available for Friday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays.